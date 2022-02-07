 Skip to content

Kubifaktorium update for 7 February 2022

Update Notes for 7.2.2022

  • Gameplay: In expert mode, production limits now also apply to automatic workshops.
  • Misc: You can now adjust the speed with which dialogue text appears in the settings.
  • Misc: Debug mode is no longer enabled by default.
  • Misc: Added a hint that related building count toward the building limit, e.g. zeppelin+drone factories.
  • Misc: The speed of scrolling the camera using the border or arrow keys or wasd keys should now be the same horizontally and vertically in ultra wide resolutions.
  • Fixed: Linking a shipping port to a stockpile, selecting an invalid import good, then removing the stockpile will no longer lead to a perpetual warning.
  • Fixed: Searching in encyclopaedia and build menu not working correctly, when you type past the "hyphenation-point".
  • Fixed: Made some more changes to hopefully fix inserters getting stuck.

Kubifaktorium Windows Depot 898721
Kubifaktorium Linux Depot 898722
