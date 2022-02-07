early access 1.10

Highlights
- A French translation has been added to the game thanks to @arialdead!
- 8 new cards! Say hello to Life Absorber, Guardian Angel, Runic Extractor, Blood Visions, Sweet Vengeance, Self Wound, Mystery Boost and Barricade! Check them out in the card list!
- 2 new maps!
- 1 new event!
- 1 new enemy, the EMP Bomb! Be careful, it might disrupt your defenses!
- Now the enemies have a subtle shaking animation when they receive damage.
- Now towers that were spawned randomly sell for 0 mana. If a tower levels up and one or more of its components was spawned randomly, the tower sells for 2 less mana than it usually would.
- The cost of early unlocking ascensions has been reduced from 200 astral dust to 150 astral dust. Remember that ascensions also unlock when winning a run in the highest unlocked ascension.
- Many balance changes and bug fixes! Details below.
Balance changes
Combat difficulty
- All normal combats have one more wave, and are slightly harder.
- The final boss in Sector 3 is about 5% harder.
Decks
Due to popular demand, starting mana for most decks has been adjusted. As Resonating Echoes is already very powerful, it will continue starting with 1 mana for now.
-
Leading Legacy
- Starting mana: 1 -> 2
- Range multiplier: 9% -> 6%
- Fire rate multiplier: 9% -> 6%
-
Wandering Colossus
- Now starts with a Life Absorber instead of a Spike Thrower
- Starting mana: 1 -> 2
- Health regen: 3 -> 2
-
Holy Guild
- Starting mana: 1 -> 2
-
Everchanging
- Starting mana: 1 -> 2
-
Early bird
- Starting mana: 2 -> 3
-
Ace in the Hole
- Starting mana: 1 -> 2
-
Deprived Soul
- Starting mana: 2 -> 3
Towers
-
Cremator
- Range: (155, 155, 155) -> (155, 160, 165)
- Fire rate: (2.8, 3.2, 3.6) -> (3, 3.3, 3.6)
- Enemy slow for each hit: (0.5%, 1.5%, 4.5%) -> (0.7%, 1.5%, 4.5%)
-
Static Ionizer
- Fire rate: (0.7, 0.85, 1) -> (1, 1, 1)
- Enemy slow for each hit: (8%, 20%, 50%) -> (8%, 18%, 54%)
Bug fixes
- The Arcane Resonator + Arsenal Gear interaction now works properly.
- The game now doesn't crash on startup when the save file is corrupted.
- The "Cancel cast" text now only shows when it should.
- Many other small bug fixes!
