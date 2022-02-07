 Skip to content

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 7 February 2022

early access 1.10

Share · View all patches · Build 8157391 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • A French translation has been added to the game thanks to @arialdead!
  • 8 new cards! Say hello to Life Absorber, Guardian Angel, Runic Extractor, Blood Visions, Sweet Vengeance, Self Wound, Mystery Boost and Barricade! Check them out in the card list!
  • 2 new maps!
  • 1 new event!
  • 1 new enemy, the EMP Bomb! Be careful, it might disrupt your defenses!
  • Now the enemies have a subtle shaking animation when they receive damage.
  • Now towers that were spawned randomly sell for 0 mana. If a tower levels up and one or more of its components was spawned randomly, the tower sells for 2 less mana than it usually would.
  • The cost of early unlocking ascensions has been reduced from 200 astral dust to 150 astral dust. Remember that ascensions also unlock when winning a run in the highest unlocked ascension.
  • Many balance changes and bug fixes! Details below.

Balance changes

Combat difficulty
  • All normal combats have one more wave, and are slightly harder.
  • The final boss in Sector 3 is about 5% harder.
Decks

Due to popular demand, starting mana for most decks has been adjusted. As Resonating Echoes is already very powerful, it will continue starting with 1 mana for now.

  • Leading Legacy

    • Starting mana: 1 -> 2
    • Range multiplier: 9% -> 6%
    • Fire rate multiplier: 9% -> 6%

  • Wandering Colossus

    • Now starts with a Life Absorber instead of a Spike Thrower
    • Starting mana: 1 -> 2
    • Health regen: 3 -> 2

  • Holy Guild

    • Starting mana: 1 -> 2

  • Everchanging

    • Starting mana: 1 -> 2

  • Early bird

    • Starting mana: 2 -> 3

  • Ace in the Hole

    • Starting mana: 1 -> 2

  • Deprived Soul

    • Starting mana: 2 -> 3
Towers

  • Cremator

    • Range: (155, 155, 155) -> (155, 160, 165)
    • Fire rate: (2.8, 3.2, 3.6) -> (3, 3.3, 3.6)
    • Enemy slow for each hit: (0.5%, 1.5%, 4.5%) -> (0.7%, 1.5%, 4.5%)

  • Static Ionizer

    • Fire rate: (0.7, 0.85, 1) -> (1, 1, 1)
    • Enemy slow for each hit: (8%, 20%, 50%) -> (8%, 18%, 54%)

Bug fixes

  • The Arcane Resonator + Arsenal Gear interaction now works properly.
  • The game now doesn't crash on startup when the save file is corrupted.
  • The "Cancel cast" text now only shows when it should.
  • Many other small bug fixes!

