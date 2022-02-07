 Skip to content

Space Beast Terror Fright update for 7 February 2022

Early Access Update 59 hotfix 1

Build 8157390

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Legacy 2018 network code (CLSV1) has been disabled - the game now runs exclusively on 2022 network code (SHI6).
  • Fixed issue where some clients were stuck outside the map upon connecting to a multiplayer game.
  • Fixed issue where low ammo warning sound was being played during connection to a multiplayer game.
  • SYSTEM messages in the multiplayer pub no longer have ranks.
  • Infravision intensity has been toned down.

Changed files in this update

Space Beast Terror Fright Content Depot 357331
