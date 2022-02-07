 Skip to content

Chrono Ark update for 7 February 2022

Chrono Ark EA 1.7 Beta 2 Patch Notes

Sanctuary

Elementalists

  • Added a passive that the player can take advantage of to make them a little easier to kill.

Flame Hedgehog

  • Flame Hedgehog damage increased to 5->6.
  • Flame Hedgehog now attacks only once each time you cast a skill.

Narhan

  • Trauma, Trojan Horse: Now draws 1 skill.
  • Nightmare Syndrome, Mental Shock: Now critical hits when the target has Identified! debuff.
  • Plant Spite: If the target has Identified! debuff, apply a debuff that increases receiving crit. chance by 25%.

In Expert difficulty, you do not start with a class skill but can now choose 2 skills on the first level up.

We are actively listening to player feedback for this beta, so please feel free to leave your own feedback!

