Hex of Steel update for 7 February 2022

6.2.7

ADDITIONS
  • Added new keybinding to deselect a unit. By default it is right click. Had to add this one otherwise you couldn’t use right click to like move or attack cause it would deselect the unit constantly.
FIXES
  • There were no winter versions of the sea bridges tiles resulting in them turning completely black when season was changing.
  • Small issues with generals that had air damage bonuses AND ground damage bonuses, their bonuses would never apply.
  • Cannot move any landing craft in an occupied sea tile that was inside the FOW.
  • Couldn’t use right click to move or attack a unit since it was also triggering the unselect unit at the same time!
  • Barrage balloons couldn’t be unfielded.

