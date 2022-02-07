ADDITIONS
- Added new keybinding to deselect a unit. By default it is right click. Had to add this one otherwise you couldn’t use right click to like move or attack cause it would deselect the unit constantly.
FIXES
- There were no winter versions of the sea bridges tiles resulting in them turning completely black when season was changing.
- Small issues with generals that had air damage bonuses AND ground damage bonuses, their bonuses would never apply.
- Cannot move any landing craft in an occupied sea tile that was inside the FOW.
- Couldn’t use right click to move or attack a unit since it was also triggering the unselect unit at the same time!
- Barrage balloons couldn’t be unfielded.
Changed depots in 6.2.7 branch