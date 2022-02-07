The Big Make Things Better Update

And it's a big one. We're grateful for all the feedback we've received from you all since launch, and have kept those suggestions/requests in mind as we've been working on these improvements and features these last few months.

Here's what to expect to see next time you launch:

Fully customizable key bindings

You can now add Primary and Secondary custom bindings for all game and camera controls

Multi-piece selection overhaul Shift-click to add single pieces or drag out a selection box for multiple pieces Alt-click to remove single pieces or drag out a selection box for multiple pieces Fixed issue where multi-selected pieces did not connect properly if dropped on a compatible piece



File size optimization

All DLC puzzle data moved into separate DLC downloads. This results in a significantly reduced size of the base game, and means you'll only have to dedicate space to DLC you choose to install.

Physics/Collision Overhaul Pieces now move out of the way for newly connected pieces Pieces now move out of the way when dropping larger connected groups of pieces on them Collision optimizations made that result in significant performance increase when moving pieces across other pieces



Music Player Enhancements Added ability to skip to a track by clicking it in the playlist Playlist now automatically scrolls to the currently playing track



A Preview Image button has been added that will guide you to where the preview image is for the play space you've selected. This hint will go away once you interact with the preview image. A new shortcut key added that will move the preview image to your current Play Space (Ctrl-P by default)

