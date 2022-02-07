Fixed a problem that caused the game to become inoperable when certain operations were performed immediately after loading.
Virtual Maid Streamer Ramie update for 7 February 2022
[Release notes] 1.0.1：Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
