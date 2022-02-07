New flight controls

Hello airfield managers,

I'm back with an update in which I implemented the gamepad support, reviewed a mini-game and added a new gift! Let's see the details:

Gamepad

This feature is in beta. Please report any bugs here: Bug report.

Now you can play with your favorite gamepad. The game automatically detects the connectivity; you can also switch between mouse/keyboard or gamepad in game by simply pressing the keys.

Bomber/VIP escort

The mini-game Bomber/VIP escort has been revised.

Added two new maneuvers, usable only once, but allowing the plane to move more widely.

Added a message indicating the number of incoming enemy aircraft.

The number of enemies now increases with each mini-game in the same combat session.

Raised a little bit the difficulty.

McKennon's P-51 livery gift

Those who subscribe to my newsletter will receive a code by email to unlock the exclusive P-51 livery of the ace Pierce McKennon. The new livery will replace the standard one (P-51) in the Normady USA campaign.



It will not change the performance of the aircraft. Those who are already subscribed will receive the code via email.

You can find the newsletter subscribe button in game in the Option menu or in this store page.

What's next

I apologize but I'm going to be silent for a while with Until the Last Plane. I need to dedicate all my efforts to my next game Full Metal Sergeant. But please follow the project and leave your feedback, I will always be listening!

Thank you!

Carlo