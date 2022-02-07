Feb. 8th Update Note

DJMAX RESPECT V will process an update on Feb. 8th, 2PM to 3PM (1Hour).
Please check below patch notes for details.
Adjustment / Bug Fix
- Changed [Odysseus] BGA
- Fixed issue of DMO MK2 / DEEMO / VEX2 / D2 / so happy / Trilogy / Overload / Fermion / Kartrider gear.
- Fixed issue where VE2 image did not show in Open Match Lobby.
- Fixed issue where some achievements were accomplished without playing.
- Fixed typo of V EXTENSION 2 UI SKIN.
- Adjusted some difficulties of patterns.
Arcade love 5HD11 => 12
Forgotten 5SC 14 => 15
Zero to the hunnit 4SC 14 => 15
Mass it up 6SC 14 => 15
HELIX 6SC 14 => 15
- After the last update, there were issue where NEXON plates were not able to be earned, and we fixed it today since it did not require a build change.
Thank you.
