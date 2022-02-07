 Skip to content

DJMAX RESPECT V update for 7 February 2022

Feb. 8th Update Note

DJMAX RESPECT V will process an update on Feb. 8th, 2PM to 3PM (1Hour).

Please check below patch notes for details.

Adjustment / Bug Fix
  • Changed [Odysseus] BGA
  • Fixed issue of DMO MK2 / DEEMO / VEX2 / D2 / so happy / Trilogy / Overload / Fermion / Kartrider gear.
  • Fixed issue where VE2 image did not show in Open Match Lobby.
  • Fixed issue where some achievements were accomplished without playing.
  • Fixed typo of V EXTENSION 2 UI SKIN.
  • Adjusted some difficulties of patterns.

    Arcade love 5HD11 => 12

    Forgotten 5SC 14 => 15

    Zero to the hunnit 4SC 14 => 15

    Mass it up 6SC 14 => 15

    HELIX 6SC 14 => 15
  • After the last update, there were issue where NEXON plates were not able to be earned, and we fixed it today since it did not require a build change.

Thank you.

