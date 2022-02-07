Playtest: Patch #2 Released

First of all. Thank you all for your feedback. And thanks to the few-hundred of people who joined the Discord and discuss with us what we could add and what we should fix. We currently have around 3000 people with access to the playtest. We are not sure, how many more we can add at this point, but we might have a key or two left for Discord Users.

Now, what have we been working on? A new patch obviously. And we've got quite some changes for you today.

Changelog

When building a farm, the position of the farm building can now be chosen manually

Zones cannot be inside of buildings anymore (Existing overlapping issues will stay in Savegames)

Overlapping of streets, buildings and farms improved

Game autosaves after exiting the building mode

Building bridges over water is now easier

Bridge-Crossroads are now way better and actually working

Disappearing bridge pillars after reloading the game have been fixed

Collision after loading a game has been improved

Flickering of landscape has been reduced

New building designs have been added

Gamespeed can be adjusted with + and - keys

Milestones: Unlocking buildings has been adjusted. Iron and tool productions get unlocked a little earlier. Storages a little later. Reduced number of needed people in higher milestone tiers

In the milestone menus the properties of buildings get displayed

Improved visualization of building costs (left upper corner) for high costs

If "Construction Menu Right Click Minimise Instantly" has been deactivated in the options, a right click does work within the building menu

Trading History: Improved the symbols

Re-arranged the order of the buldings for special buildings

If the player driven car crashes or turns upside down, pressing SPACE will replace it

SPACE switches now between slow motion and the previous speed of the game

Improved simplified Chinese

Traditional Chinese has been added

Carrier space has been increased (Local Carrier = 7, City Carrier = 20, National Carrier = 35)

Symbols of the carriers and gargabe collectors only gets invisibile in distanct camera views

Increased sizes of some "issue"-symbols. This can be adjusted in the games options

Local Warehouse and Agricultural Machinery Factory need no street connection anymore

"Grape farm", "Winepress" and "Cans Factory" can now be build

In the construction menu some non-needed infos are not displayed anymore

If you play for 24 hours the game displays that correctly now

Loadingscreen "Loading Voxel Data" gets now displayed correctly

From the Main Menu the game can now be continued at the last save right away

Added four new music tracks

Known Issues with this build

Obviously, not all reported errors have been adressed. Generally the build should run more stable now. We have an issue with flickering ground textures of buildings right now we're investigating. Also it might be that on mouseovers buildings disappear.