Quality of life updates, inbound!

The Look feature makes a return from the previous games, this time it's a free cam that you can activate before starting a level to explore the stage.

The key can be changed from the settings menu and defaults to "F".

Speaking of settings, you can now toggle screen shake on or off - for players who prefer to play the game without the effect.

The in-game UI now shows the improvement in your personal best time. There is also a sound effect that plays on queue to celebrate the occasion!

Hope you're enjoying the game! More levels are in development but will take some time to finish. If you find any bugs or glitches please let me know here or on our Discord!

Cheers!