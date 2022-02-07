[New build - EXPERIMENTAL] 22w05a: Spaceship Targeting Overhaul

This update introduces a refactoring of Spaceship flight targeting logic and interactions.

This is a big update with a lot of changes including new keybinds so read below!

IMPORTANT: It is recommended to do the following keybinds change:

=> set Secondary Fire at MMB (as default spaceship Free look is now at RMB), it is more natural this way.

The aims was to improve space combat and the spaceship interaction experience.

The new selection might be a bit slower but will be much more confortable and easier to use during battle.

Target Selection: press the [R] key (bindable) to cycle through targets

Target Interaction: press the [E] key to choose from several actions

Exit the ship with the [E] menu, then select Exit Ship (yes this is longer, but exiting ship is not a high frequency action)

Sub-system target: press the [T] to have turret target different systems like hull, reactor or weapons

Sub-system HP UI is refactored to be more readable.

Spaceship dead-zone fix.

Heat kill and heat bar was removed. A ship overheating will throttle its system.

Holomap: target icon for system view update

Free look mode is now on hold to look, which is more natural and convenient for a quick peek around.

Free look is now bindable, default keybind is RMB (so please update your Secondary Fire key)

Tracking Cam target switch optimized

Tracking Cam will now display more information

Tracking Cam readability improved.

Tracking Widgets: widgets no longer have lag

Tracking Widgets: performance greatly improved, now they are free

Tracking Widgets: less widgets will be displayed, and they stick further inside the screen for better readability.

Tutorial updated to reflect changes

Landing procedure has been updated.

Still wip:

Smarter Target cycle logic to be worked on.

Hotfixes:

#699 Can activate command while spaceship is entered.

#4160 Tracking widget lagging

#4476 #4309 #4303 Landing issues with low FPS.

Cheers!