 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Two of us update for 7 February 2022

2022/02/07 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8156539 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

　・詳細はタイトル画面の「Operation」に記載

　・キーボードでの操作に対応

　　・オブジェクト合体時の回転方法変更

　　　・コントローラー

　　　　・Lボタンで左、Rボタンで右回転

　　　・キーボード

　　　　・プレイヤー1（Zキーで左、Xキーで右回転）

　　　　・プレイヤー2（「 / 」キーで左、「 \ 」キーで右回転）

Shin sutēji o 3ttsu tsuika bagu no shūsei sōsa hōhō no henkō shōsai wa taitoru gamen no Operation' ni kisai kībōdo de no sōsa ni taiō obujekuto gattai-ji no kaiten hōhō henkō kontorōrā L botan de hidari, ārubotan de migi kaiten kībōdo pureiyā 1 (Z kī de hidari, X kī de migi kaiten) pureiyā 2 ( / ' kī de hidari,`\ ' kī de migi kaiten)

さらに表示

195 / 5,000

翻訳結果

・ Added 3 new stages

・ Bug fixes

・ Change of operation method

・ Details are described in "Operation" on the title screen.

・ Supports keyboard operation

・ Change the rotation method when the objects are combined

Controller

・ L button to rotate left, R button to rotate right

・ Keyboard

Player 1 (Z key to left, X key to rotate right)

Player 2 (turn left with the "/" key, rotate right with the "\" key)

Changed files in this update

Two of us Content Depot 1843981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.