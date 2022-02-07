2022/02/07 Update

・詳細はタイトル画面の「Operation」に記載
・キーボードでの操作に対応
・オブジェクト合体時の回転方法変更
・コントローラー
・Lボタンで左、Rボタンで右回転
・キーボード
・プレイヤー1（Zキーで左、Xキーで右回転）
・プレイヤー2（「 / 」キーで左、「 \ 」キーで右回転）
・ Added 3 new stages
・ Bug fixes
・ Change of operation method
・ Details are described in "Operation" on the title screen.
・ Supports keyboard operation
・ Change the rotation method when the objects are combined
Controller
・ L button to rotate left, R button to rotate right
・ Keyboard
Player 1 (Z key to left, X key to rotate right)
Player 2 (turn left with the "/" key, rotate right with the "\" key)
