Ancient update for 7 February 2022

v1.01c is live

  • Added a tips section to How to Play.
  • Updated the item and mutations tooltips to show while paused. Mousing over mutation and item icons in the HUD will display its full stats.
  • Added controller button prompts.
  • Updated full item description to be more intuitive
  • Increased the attack cooldown of the wraith priest
  • Decreased the size of the hitbox for the Giant’s stomp
  • Added a warning in the settings menu when using image scaling 1.5 or 2
  • Clarified some stats in the records tab of the journal
  • Fixed a visual bug in the collector’s forum
  • Fixed a crash caused by jumping too high while the boss altar is activating

We will have some more to share on future plans soon, so stay tuned. Thanks for playing everyone!

