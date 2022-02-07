v1.01c is live

- Added a tips section to How to Play.
- Updated the item and mutations tooltips to show while paused. Mousing over mutation and item icons in the HUD will display its full stats.
- Added controller button prompts.
- Updated full item description to be more intuitive
- Increased the attack cooldown of the wraith priest
- Decreased the size of the hitbox for the Giant’s stomp
- Added a warning in the settings menu when using image scaling 1.5 or 2
- Clarified some stats in the records tab of the journal
- Fixed a visual bug in the collector’s forum
- Fixed a crash caused by jumping too high while the boss altar is activating
We will have some more to share on future plans soon, so stay tuned. Thanks for playing everyone!
Changed files in this update