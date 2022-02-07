Kingdom-Crier #2: The Hospitality Update Has Released!

Greetings Kontras! Welcome to Kingdom-Crier #2! We're pleased to announce that the Hospitality Update has Released!
To Celebrate, Noble Fates is on sale for the next week!
The Hospitality Update
Noble Fates Feature Update #1
As you know, there are many wanderers who find themselves without a place to call home in the world of Noble Fates - they travel from kingdom to kingdom trying to survive and looking to secure that next meal. Some never get a chance to settle down before their time runs out.
These travelers can be a great source of new recruits, items, seeds, or even serve as your next meal. Now you can roll out the red carpet and show them just how great your kingdom really is. Guests will setup camp outside of your realm and it's up to you to offer them room and board for the night.
Run an Inn
Offer beds, rooms, or entire buildings for rent. Meet expectations for a leg up on the recruiting process, exceed them for a chance to bypass it completely. Satisfy the needs of delegates to build your relationship with their Kingdom.
Build a Tavern
Build a place where everyone can gather by a warm fire to eat and drink! Sell food and drink for an additional income stream. Leverage new decorations including the modular table to build a gathering place your kingdom can be proud of. Give them an experience they won't forget and they'll sing your praises as they travel the countryside with a full belly and a soothed mind.
Introducing Grapes and Wine!
Grow and harvest Grapes - eat 'em, cook 'em, turn 'em into Wine. Use the Winery to transform them into a quick fix for comfort. Use in moderation, however, as a drunk Noble may need to sleep it off.
Food and Drink Management
Leverage the new Food and Drink Management tool to take control over the food your people can eat. Stop the Serfs from eating all of your Fine Meals and the Nobles from eating that Raw Imp you had plans for.
Lodging Need
Address a need for lodging that scales with a Noble's Prestige. That Straw Bed in the corner might be enough for a fresh, unskilled recruit - but your most prestigious Nobles will need a nicely decorated Home of their own to be satisfied.
A Note About Saves
This update is incompatible with saves from Noble Fates 0.23. You'll need to make a fresh run with this update. There is a new Beta branch on Steam named retired_0_23 which is compatible with your previous saves should you desire to continue with them.
Full Patch Notes
Noble Fates 0.24.0.12 Released!
The Hospitality Update (Feature Update #1)
Visitors now setup Camp outside of your Kingdom
Visitors now carry more coins
Visitors carry backpacks to store their items in
Run an Inn
Rent out Beds, Rooms, or Buildings for Coins
Choose how much to charge
Cultivate Grapes and Make Wine
New Crop: Grapes!
Use them in Food or turn them into Wine
Wine is a quick fix for Comfort
Overindulge and you'll pass out!
Host a Tavern
Build a Place for people for people to gather and chat
Sell Food and Drink at whatever price you choose
Offer sufficient Deals for a chance to bypass recruiting
Lodging Need
Nobles and Visitors now have a Lodging driven by their Prestige
Beds, Rooms, and Buildings count as Lodging
Use New Props to liven up the place
Fancy Bed
Indoor Column
Modular Tables
Mini Cask
Throwing Knives
Banners
Boar Trophy
Weapon Holder
Food Management Tool
Choose who is allowed to eat what
Designate when Wine can be consumed
Manage what can be cooked
Mark Items for sale and set their price
Other Changes
Comfort
Retune Comfort
Seek Wine for Comfort
Add Details to Comfort Tooltip
Shows what is affecting Comfort
Hover over the Need or Comfort Esteem Modifier for Details
Take Room Type into account when deciding where to relax
Room/Buildings
Improve Ownability detection
Only completed Rooms and Buildings get the Base Prestige
Thrones now count as chairs for rooms
Show the Contents of the Rooms within Buildings on Tooltips
Props
Straw Bed
Updated Color options
Bed
Randomize Wood Colors
Deer Trophy
Add Wood texture
Tannery
Gate on Research
Forge
Move back one research level
Carpet
Fix carpet interaction with Furniture
Fix carpet interaction with Small Decorations
Workbench Icons
Task Icons are now colorized
Crops
Corn
Double Seed Chance
Pumpkins
Double Seed Chance
Seeds
Improve ignored behavior for seeds generated from food decay
Octoberberries
Halve rate of fruit growth
Items
Coins
Drop coin decay rate
Junk
Allow Junk to be organized
Head Gear
Collapse item counts
Meals
Lower Comfort boost from Meals
Lower Esteem boost from meals
Debris
Debris now decays over time (faster outdoors)
Status Effects
Migrate Status Effects to OctDats
Unconscious
Fix edge case related to waking up repeatedly when unconscious
Rabid Animal Moment
Ensure all Rabid Animals are visible
Only count living Rabid Animals
Clicking the Notification takes you to a living Rabid
Schedule
Add Relax
Guided Experience
Add Petition for Lodging
Add Petition for Hospitality
Optimization
Compress startup save to reduce file size on disk```
### What's new in Main?
There have been a few key updates since the last Crier, here are the highlights:
```Fix for Feast Speeches not triggering!
Improvements to Esteem hits related to Belongings!
Upgrading a Bed in place will no longer take Rooms away!
Optimizations related to large Farms and large Build queues!
Improvements to the dreaded [~] Issue!```
### Community Content
_Trollseidon built a signal tower_
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/e866788a627024cdd1bc6271350cfed62f1dd7cb.png)
_Syme combined Columns and Arches (Doorways) to make an epic entrance_
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/27b33c70e801fdc1443733c26e20138238ebcd1f.png)
_PaddyMcfly built a Dream Inn in Experimental_
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/59fcbd0c846c109c7b885a541297b5386ad57267.png)
### Mods
_Thrice-Crooked dropped the first release of [Lizardmen](https://github.com/ThriceCrooked/NobleFates---Lizardmen) - the first new Mortal Race for Noble Fates!_
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/e26e1450af87e3b0baa3307df3f33a37f7a85591.png)
### Discord
Join the discord to participate in Development!
[![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/a54c50c85ab2d954f641161dab4a43e3e8c37ad2.png)](https://discord.gg/HeAaQcS)
Thanks for reading and thanks for playing!
The Noble Fates Team
