Noble Fates update for 7 February 2022

Kingdom-Crier #2: The Hospitality Update Has Released!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Kontras! Welcome to Kingdom-Crier #2! We're pleased to announce that the Hospitality Update has Released!

To Celebrate, Noble Fates is on sale for the next week!

The Hospitality Update

Noble Fates Feature Update #1

As you know, there are many wanderers who find themselves without a place to call home in the world of Noble Fates - they travel from kingdom to kingdom trying to survive and looking to secure that next meal. Some never get a chance to settle down before their time runs out.

These travelers can be a great source of new recruits, items, seeds, or even serve as your next meal. Now you can roll out the red carpet and show them just how great your kingdom really is. Guests will setup camp outside of your realm and it's up to you to offer them room and board for the night.

Run an Inn

Offer beds, rooms, or entire buildings for rent. Meet expectations for a leg up on the recruiting process, exceed them for a chance to bypass it completely. Satisfy the needs of delegates to build your relationship with their Kingdom.

Build a Tavern

Build a place where everyone can gather by a warm fire to eat and drink! Sell food and drink for an additional income stream. Leverage new decorations including the modular table to build a gathering place your kingdom can be proud of. Give them an experience they won't forget and they'll sing your praises as they travel the countryside with a full belly and a soothed mind.

Introducing Grapes and Wine!

Grow and harvest Grapes - eat 'em, cook 'em, turn 'em into Wine. Use the Winery to transform them into a quick fix for comfort. Use in moderation, however, as a drunk Noble may need to sleep it off.

Food and Drink Management

Leverage the new Food and Drink Management tool to take control over the food your people can eat. Stop the Serfs from eating all of your Fine Meals and the Nobles from eating that Raw Imp you had plans for.

Lodging Need

Address a need for lodging that scales with a Noble's Prestige. That Straw Bed in the corner might be enough for a fresh, unskilled recruit - but your most prestigious Nobles will need a nicely decorated Home of their own to be satisfied.

A Note About Saves

This update is incompatible with saves from Noble Fates 0.23. You'll need to make a fresh run with this update. There is a new Beta branch on Steam named retired_0_23 which is compatible with your previous saves should you desire to continue with them.

Full Patch Notes

Noble Fates 0.24.0.12 Released!

The Hospitality Update (Feature Update #1) 


Visitors now setup Camp outside of your Kingdom  
Visitors now carry more coins  
Visitors carry backpacks to store their items in  

Run an Inn  
Rent out Beds, Rooms, or Buildings for Coins  
Choose how much to charge  

Cultivate Grapes and Make Wine  
New Crop: Grapes!  
Use them in Food or turn them into Wine  
Wine is a quick fix for Comfort  
Overindulge and you'll pass out!  

Host a Tavern  
Build a Place for people for people to gather and chat  
Sell Food and Drink at whatever price you choose  
Offer sufficient Deals for a chance to bypass recruiting  

Lodging Need  
Nobles and Visitors now have a Lodging driven by their Prestige  
Beds, Rooms, and Buildings count as Lodging  

Use New Props to liven up the place  
Fancy Bed  
Indoor Column  
Modular Tables  
Mini Cask  
Throwing Knives  
Banners  
Boar Trophy  
Weapon Holder  

Food Management Tool  
Choose who is allowed to eat what  
Designate when Wine can be consumed  
Manage what can be cooked  
Mark Items for sale and set their price

Other Changes  
Comfort  
Retune Comfort  
Seek Wine for Comfort  
Add Details to Comfort Tooltip  
Shows what is affecting Comfort  
Hover over the Need or Comfort Esteem Modifier for Details  
Take Room Type into account when deciding where to relax  

Room/Buildings  
Improve Ownability detection  
Only completed Rooms and Buildings get the Base Prestige  
Thrones now count as chairs for rooms  
Show the Contents of the Rooms within Buildings on Tooltips  

Props  
Straw Bed  
Updated Color options  
Bed  
Randomize Wood Colors  
Deer Trophy  
Add Wood texture  
Tannery  
Gate on Research  
Forge  
Move back one research level  
Carpet  
Fix carpet interaction with Furniture  
Fix carpet interaction with Small Decorations  
Workbench Icons  
Task Icons are now colorized          

Crops  
Corn  
Double Seed Chance  
Pumpkins  
Double Seed Chance  
Seeds  
Improve ignored behavior for seeds generated from food decay  
Octoberberries  
Halve rate of fruit growth

Items  
Coins  
Drop coin decay rate  
Junk  
Allow Junk to be organized  
Head Gear  
Collapse item counts  
Meals  
Lower Comfort boost from Meals  
Lower Esteem boost from meals  

Debris  
Debris now decays over time (faster outdoors)  

Status Effects  
Migrate Status Effects to OctDats  
Unconscious  
Fix edge case related to waking up repeatedly when unconscious  

Rabid Animal Moment  
Ensure all Rabid Animals are visible  
Only count living Rabid Animals  
Clicking the Notification takes you to a living Rabid  

Schedule  
Add Relax  

Guided Experience  
Add Petition for Lodging  
Add Petition for Hospitality  

Optimization  
Compress startup save to reduce file size on disk```


### What's new in Main?

There have been a few key updates since the last Crier, here are the highlights:

```Fix for Feast Speeches not triggering!  
Improvements to Esteem hits related to Belongings!  
Upgrading a Bed in place will no longer take Rooms away!  
Optimizations related to large Farms and large Build queues!  
Improvements to the dreaded [~] Issue!```

### Community Content

_Trollseidon built a signal tower_  
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/e866788a627024cdd1bc6271350cfed62f1dd7cb.png)

_Syme combined Columns and Arches (Doorways) to make an epic entrance_  
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/27b33c70e801fdc1443733c26e20138238ebcd1f.png)

_PaddyMcfly built a Dream Inn in Experimental_  
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/59fcbd0c846c109c7b885a541297b5386ad57267.png)


### Mods

_Thrice-Crooked dropped the first release of  [Lizardmen](https://github.com/ThriceCrooked/NobleFates---Lizardmen) - the first new Mortal Race for Noble Fates!_  
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/e26e1450af87e3b0baa3307df3f33a37f7a85591.png)


### Discord

Join the discord to participate in Development!  
[![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/a54c50c85ab2d954f641161dab4a43e3e8c37ad2.png)](https://discord.gg/HeAaQcS)


Thanks for reading and thanks for playing!  
The Noble Fates Team

