Kingdom-Crier #2: The Hospitality Update Has Released!

Greetings Kontras! Welcome to Kingdom-Crier #2! We're pleased to announce that the Hospitality Update has Released!

To Celebrate, Noble Fates is on sale for the next week!

As you know, there are many wanderers who find themselves without a place to call home in the world of Noble Fates - they travel from kingdom to kingdom trying to survive and looking to secure that next meal. Some never get a chance to settle down before their time runs out.

These travelers can be a great source of new recruits, items, seeds, or even serve as your next meal. Now you can roll out the red carpet and show them just how great your kingdom really is. Guests will setup camp outside of your realm and it's up to you to offer them room and board for the night.

Run an Inn

Offer beds, rooms, or entire buildings for rent. Meet expectations for a leg up on the recruiting process, exceed them for a chance to bypass it completely. Satisfy the needs of delegates to build your relationship with their Kingdom.

Build a Tavern

Build a place where everyone can gather by a warm fire to eat and drink! Sell food and drink for an additional income stream. Leverage new decorations including the modular table to build a gathering place your kingdom can be proud of. Give them an experience they won't forget and they'll sing your praises as they travel the countryside with a full belly and a soothed mind.

Introducing Grapes and Wine!

Grow and harvest Grapes - eat 'em, cook 'em, turn 'em into Wine. Use the Winery to transform them into a quick fix for comfort. Use in moderation, however, as a drunk Noble may need to sleep it off.

Food and Drink Management

Leverage the new Food and Drink Management tool to take control over the food your people can eat. Stop the Serfs from eating all of your Fine Meals and the Nobles from eating that Raw Imp you had plans for.

Lodging Need

Address a need for lodging that scales with a Noble's Prestige. That Straw Bed in the corner might be enough for a fresh, unskilled recruit - but your most prestigious Nobles will need a nicely decorated Home of their own to be satisfied.

A Note About Saves

This update is incompatible with saves from Noble Fates 0.23. You'll need to make a fresh run with this update. There is a new Beta branch on Steam named retired_0_23 which is compatible with your previous saves should you desire to continue with them.

Full Patch Notes

Noble Fates 0.24.0.12 Released!

The Hospitality Update (Feature Update #1)