Additions And Improvements

Hello everyone!

Several bugfixes, including :

Fixed a few animations that weren't playing during movie scenes.

Some audio vocalizations that weren't playing.

Soft-lock in Floor 1 West Corridor,

Fixed some despawning enemies in Floor 1 South East Hallways, & a few basement rooms.

Some missing keyboard inputs, when a controller was connected.

Game now default boots in DirectX 11, with DirectX 12 available as a separate launch option. This should fix some player's crashing issues.

Added in the side character, Alexis. Interacting with her can alter the game's storyline.

Added in controls layout in the pause menu.

Prior-made save games will be auto updated upon load, rooms with updated items and events will be remarked as unexplored on your map.

-So It Appears, INC.