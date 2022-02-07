 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Fleshgait update for 7 February 2022

Additions And Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8156146 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Several bugfixes, including :

  • Fixed a few animations that weren't playing during movie scenes.
  • Some audio vocalizations that weren't playing.
  • Soft-lock in Floor 1 West Corridor,
  • Fixed some despawning enemies in Floor 1 South East Hallways, & a few basement rooms.
  • Some missing keyboard inputs, when a controller was connected.
  • Game now default boots in DirectX 11, with DirectX 12 available as a separate launch option. This should fix some player's crashing issues.

Added in the side character, Alexis. Interacting with her can alter the game's storyline.

Added in controls layout in the pause menu.

Prior-made save games will be auto updated upon load, rooms with updated items and events will be remarked as unexplored on your map.

-So It Appears, INC.

Changed files in this update

Fleshgait Content Depot 1776941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.