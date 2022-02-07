NEW MODE REALEASE

In the RUSH mode, you keep running forward. You should jump on the jump-pad to boost forward and vertical speed, crouch to avoid the wall, and slash the obstacle. you can even wall run in this mode. All the jump-pad, obstacle and wall so are generated by the music. Hope you enjoy!
Brief tutorial:
- press or hold SPACE for jump. You will jump in the air during in the jump-pad area. But be careful that the vertical speed acceleration is smaller than jumping from the ground.
- press or hold E for crouch.
- Hold E button to drop faster in the air.
- Click left or right mouse button to slash the obstacle.
- Hold W button and point along the wall direction to perform wall running. Since the character will still drop slowly, you should jump to the left and right frequently. You can't jump to the wall which you just wall run.
For flow mode
- optimize the aircraft control. Now it's easier to move precisely.
Enthusiast by Tours
CC BY 3.0
https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Tours
