Changelog for 07-02-2022

07-02-2022
Added:
- Automatic keyboard generator. (OVR Toolkit now supports 216 keyboard layouts!)
- Added 'Revert to default keyboard' button to Global Settings > Keyboard to use the auto generated keyboard layouts instead of a Workshop keyboard.
Changes:
- The virtual keyboard will now switch language based on the selected keyboard layout in Windows.
(This took the entire week, hope it's helpful for some people!)
Please report any issues you have with a keyboard layout in our Discord or Steam Discussions! :)
Changed files in this update