v1.8.0 hits public beta, adds "Speedrun Mode"

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

v1.8.0 is live on the public_beta branch and introduces some QoL improvements for speedrunners

Changelog

Input buffering fix

You no longer have to wait till the level starts to press the arrow keys. Pichón should start moving even if the level starts with the arrow keys already pressed.

Speedrun Mode:

Click on the version number on the top left of the main menu to enable speedrun mode.

Due to engine limitations the door opening cutscene would take longer for players using 144hz displays. Now when speedrun mode is enabled getting the last gem will just make a switch sound, without any cutscene, circumventing the issue.

Finishing a level also immediately starts the next one. The level clear screen still runs, so autosplitting should still work.

You can report any bugs on our Discord channel