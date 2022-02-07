 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Pichon update for 7 February 2022

v1.8.0 hits public beta, adds "Speedrun Mode"

Share · View all patches · Build 8155940 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

v1.8.0 is live on the public_beta branch and introduces some QoL improvements for speedrunners

Changelog

Input buffering fix

You no longer have to wait till the level starts to press the arrow keys. Pichón should start moving even if the level starts with the arrow keys already pressed.

Speedrun Mode:

Click on the version number on the top left of the main menu to enable speedrun mode.

Due to engine limitations the door opening cutscene would take longer for players using 144hz displays. Now when speedrun mode is enabled getting the last gem will just make a switch sound, without any cutscene, circumventing the issue.

Finishing a level also immediately starts the next one. The level clear screen still runs, so autosplitting should still work.

You can report any bugs on our Discord channel

Changed depots in public_beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8155940
Pichon Windows Content Depot 497191
Pichon Linux Content Depot 497192
Pichon Mac Content Depot 497193
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.