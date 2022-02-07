 Skip to content

KoboldKare update for 7 February 2022

Hotfix 180_7249464

Build 8155783

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small hotfix to fix some major issues.

  • Saving and loading should work now, we fixed the majority of bugs relating to it. (We haven't fully tested it in multiplayer though.)
  • Kobold Ragdolling is controlled by RPC calls now, they should be completely reliable. No more kobolds sliding around on the floor.
  • Many UI bugfixes.
  • Bathtub no longer spills its contents into objects that cannot recieve fluids.
  • Fixed a few errors relating to the camera not existing in the scene.
  • Quit button no longer breaks after leaving the main menu.

Changed files in this update

