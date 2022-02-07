Beta Branch LIVE

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Everpixel Tactics 0.4 - Beta Branch

I've been hard at work re-writing large portions of the game - and I am almost ready to release it! But before I do, I want to give folks a chance to playtest the beta branch. The branch is already live and you can opt in using Steam's usual "properties." Pull down the beta branch, give it a whirl, and let me know what you think!

Changes

This release represents a very large rewrite of much of the game. Here are some of the high-level changes:

Crunchier pixels : The game has been set to certain pixel resolutions depending on the scene, and all images are now scaled to their native size.

: The game has been set to certain pixel resolutions depending on the scene, and all images are now scaled to their native size. Campaign Map : Players can now navigate the world of Everpixel Tactics! Be careful, though - the world is full of dangerous brigands and monsters...

: Players can now navigate the world of Everpixel Tactics! Be careful, though - the world is full of dangerous brigands and monsters... User Interface : The user interface has been completely revamped.

: The user interface has been completely revamped. Missions : The mission system has been completely overhauled. You can now accept missions from various cities sprinkled throughout the world.

: The mission system has been completely overhauled. You can now accept missions from various cities sprinkled throughout the world. Performance and Optimization: I've refactored much of the code, going so far as to have tossed out the previously-problematic UI code. The game should run more smoothly now, and I now have a cleaner codebase from which to implement new features.

Not yet implemented

There are a few things I'm hoping to implement before I merge 0.4.0 into the main branch of the game. They'll be added to the beta branch over time.