 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Everpixel Tactics update for 7 February 2022

Beta Branch LIVE

Share · View all patches · Build 8155726 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Everpixel Tactics 0.4 - Beta Branch

I've been hard at work re-writing large portions of the game - and I am almost ready to release it! But before I do, I want to give folks a chance to playtest the beta branch. The branch is already live and you can opt in using Steam's usual "properties." Pull down the beta branch, give it a whirl, and let me know what you think!

Changes

This release represents a very large rewrite of much of the game. Here are some of the high-level changes:

  • Crunchier pixels: The game has been set to certain pixel resolutions depending on the scene, and all images are now scaled to their native size.
  • Campaign Map: Players can now navigate the world of Everpixel Tactics! Be careful, though - the world is full of dangerous brigands and monsters...
  • User Interface: The user interface has been completely revamped.
  • Missions: The mission system has been completely overhauled. You can now accept missions from various cities sprinkled throughout the world.
  • Performance and Optimization: I've refactored much of the code, going so far as to have tossed out the previously-problematic UI code. The game should run more smoothly now, and I now have a cleaner codebase from which to implement new features.

Not yet implemented

There are a few things I'm hoping to implement before I merge 0.4.0 into the main branch of the game. They'll be added to the beta branch over time.

  • Boats: Your character will no longer walk over water!
  • Giant Penguins: The world is ready for giant, aggressive, man-eating penguins.
  • Text: Not all of the in-game text has been updated to the new resolutions, so you may see some odd scaling...

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8155726
Everpixel Tactics Content Depot 1608781
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.