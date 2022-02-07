 Skip to content

Operation STEEL update for 7 February 2022

v1.0.7

Build 8155673

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Pods now lock when firing
  • Bombbot provides autobomb
  • Dash doesn't go on cooldown if used while not moving
  • Speed Up cost reduced
  • Shotgun and Blade weapons buffed
  • Lava bullets more visible
  • Armour changes colour when Shield is active
  • Fix dim level interactions with fire background
  • Fire level optimisations
  • Fix Escape from entering Seed taking you to wrong menu
  • Fix Time Attack bosses having more health than intended
  • Adjust/fix boss health scaling (thanks 4[v4[/V5!5)

Coming soon(ish):

  • More accessibility options for photo-sensitivity

