Changelog:
- Pods now lock when firing
- Bombbot provides autobomb
- Dash doesn't go on cooldown if used while not moving
- Speed Up cost reduced
- Shotgun and Blade weapons buffed
- Lava bullets more visible
- Armour changes colour when Shield is active
- Fix dim level interactions with fire background
- Fire level optimisations
- Fix Escape from entering Seed taking you to wrong menu
- Fix Time Attack bosses having more health than intended
- Adjust/fix boss health scaling (thanks 4[v4[/V5!5)
Coming soon(ish):
- More accessibility options for photo-sensitivity
