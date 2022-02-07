New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.795_Deduplicating

This one hopefully is going to fix a LOT of the strangeness that we've been seeing. Essentially, this was a confluence of a couple of bugs that combined in some nasty ways, but generally speaking did so only a few times an hour per machine. The frequency has gone up a lot more recently because of how much more multithreaded the game is than before, but the root bug goes back to November 17th.

At the moment, we shouldn't see any more units switching sides, or any of the other random background thread exceptions that were suddenly extra-prevalent in the last week. So for now I'm going to close all those tickets, and if we see new things, then we'll address those fresh.

A whole lot of the codebase has also been further improved when it comes to the threading model, and so the error count really should be a lot lower coming up. Fingers crossed, but testing on my own machine so far is good.

Dire CPAs continue to get refinement from Badger, and the necromancer got a LOT of improvements, in particular in balance and in clarity and ease of use.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!