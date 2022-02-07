v0.2 Global | Play For Free, New Map, Boxing and more

My brother and I...
...was hard working on this update and we have invested our love and soul for each bit, each polygon and each sound. This global updates basically moves this game on another level. And here the things you can find inside.
New Features:
- You can now switch game maps
- New game map "arena_classic"
- New weapon type "Battle Gloves"
- Voice chat
- New game mode: Team Deathmatch (TDM)
- Kick/Ban system
- Play zones system ( you can limit play zones on open maps )
- Boxing system
- Aim assist UI
Updates:
- Updated audio
- "cloud_village" map updates
- Weapon selection menu improvements
- Bubble chat update
Fixes:
- Character cloths physics
- A lot of bugs and missing things
P.S. We released a public roadmap of our project. Feel free to check it out:
Game Roadmap
