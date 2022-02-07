Lost Island - Update #50 - Ver. 0.5.0a - 22

The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?
Follow these steps:
- [FAQ / EN] You have problems since an update?
- [FAQ / EN] Game Crashes / Fatal Error / Loading a Savegame?
Info
A structure change has been made. If you have problems saving the video settings and a reset does not bring the desired result, follow the first link above.
Fixes
- Other problems fixed
- Large Stone Furnace / Interaction Name Corrected
- Campfire / Interaction name Corrected
- Solar Generator / interaction name corrected
- Improved Solar Generator / interaction name corrected
- Wall Lamp / interaction name corrected
- Lighting Pole / Interaction Name Corrected
- Stone Campfire / Interaction Name Corrected
- Trash Converter / Interaction Name Corrected
- Water Distiller / Interaction Name Corrected
- Crafting Bench / Interaction Name Corrected
- Crafting Bench Clothing / Interaction Name Corrected
- Crafting Bench Decoration / Interaction Name Corrected
- Crafting Bench Garden / Interaction Name Corrected
- Crafting Bench Tools and Weapons / Interaction Name Corrected
- Water Tank / Interaction Name Corrected
- Air hanging street light corrected
- Sound at cave entrance corrected
- Wrong item when picking up from deco table is now fixed
- Wrong item when picking up from deco table 1 is now fixed
- Wrong item when picking up from deco table 2 is now fixed
- Wrong item when picking up from deco table 3 is now fixed
Changes
- Large Smelting Furnace needs coal from now on
- Military base revised
- Changes made to the castle
- Tent size changed
- Pause menu revised
- The languages will be saved from now on
- The brightness setting is saved from now on
- Motion Blur can now be changed (default OFF)
- Frame rate limitation (default 60 FPS) Settings remain AS usual: (30,60,90,120,160,240,Unlimited) FPS
- Bear now causes more damage
- Wildbear now causes more damage
- Leopard now causes more damage
- Wolf now causes more damage
- Crocodile now causes more damage
- Raw Meat / Consumption changed from hunger
- Raw Meat Heart / Consumption changed from hunger
- Raw Meat Brain / Consumption changed from hunger
- Raw Meat Lungs / Consumption modified from hunger
- Raw Meat Liver / Consumption modified from hunger
- Raw Meat Guts / Consumption modified from hunger
- Cooked Meat / Consumption changed from hunger
- Cooked Meat Heart / Consumption changed from hunger
- Cooked Meat Brain / Consumption changed from hunger
- Cooked Meat Lungs / Consumption modified from hunger
- Cooked Meat Liver / Consumption modified from hunger
- Cooked Meat Guts / Consumption modified from hunger
- 8,954 words of the German language revised (may contain errors), if you notice anything. Please report it in the CommunityHUB under bug report.
New
- New Thunderstorm Sounds
- Added more houses near the military base
- All fruits can now be disposed of in the Trash Converter
- Mushrooms can now be disposed of in the Trash Converter
- Sand can now be disposed of in the Trash Converter
- Tents can now be disposed of in the Trash Converter
- Animals added in some places
- Coal burns slower (Large Smelting Furnace)
- (Crafting) Deco Tire added
- Added human AI (world decoration)
New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation
Other
- Performance improvement
- Some functions revised
- Lod's revised
- Lod's of animals revised
- Textures revised
- Graphic optimization
- Map revised
Known issues
- Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay
Preparations
- Human AI (Attacker)
- Rain blocking for buildings
- Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
- Interaction with more details - In preparation
Videos
