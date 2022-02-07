 Skip to content

KeepUp Survival update for 7 February 2022

Lost Island - Update #50 - Ver. 0.5.0a - 22

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?

Follow these steps:

Info

A structure change has been made. If you have problems saving the video settings and a reset does not bring the desired result, follow the first link above.

Fixes

  • Other problems fixed
  • Large Stone Furnace / Interaction Name Corrected
  • Campfire / Interaction name Corrected
  • Solar Generator / interaction name corrected
  • Improved Solar Generator / interaction name corrected
  • Wall Lamp / interaction name corrected
  • Lighting Pole / Interaction Name Corrected
  • Stone Campfire / Interaction Name Corrected
  • Trash Converter / Interaction Name Corrected
  • Water Distiller / Interaction Name Corrected
  • Crafting Bench / Interaction Name Corrected
  • Crafting Bench Clothing / Interaction Name Corrected
  • Crafting Bench Decoration / Interaction Name Corrected
  • Crafting Bench Garden / Interaction Name Corrected
  • Crafting Bench Tools and Weapons / Interaction Name Corrected
  • Water Tank / Interaction Name Corrected
  • Air hanging street light corrected
  • Sound at cave entrance corrected
  • Wrong item when picking up from deco table is now fixed
  • Wrong item when picking up from deco table 1 is now fixed
  • Wrong item when picking up from deco table 2 is now fixed
  • Wrong item when picking up from deco table 3 is now fixed

Changes

  • Large Smelting Furnace needs coal from now on
  • Military base revised
  • Changes made to the castle
  • Tent size changed
  • Pause menu revised
  • The languages will be saved from now on
  • The brightness setting is saved from now on
  • Motion Blur can now be changed (default OFF)
  • Frame rate limitation (default 60 FPS) Settings remain AS usual: (30,60,90,120,160,240,Unlimited) FPS
  • Bear now causes more damage
  • Wildbear now causes more damage
  • Leopard now causes more damage
  • Wolf now causes more damage
  • Crocodile now causes more damage
  • Raw Meat / Consumption changed from hunger
  • Raw Meat Heart / Consumption changed from hunger
  • Raw Meat Brain / Consumption changed from hunger
  • Raw Meat Lungs / Consumption modified from hunger
  • Raw Meat Liver / Consumption modified from hunger
  • Raw Meat Guts / Consumption modified from hunger
  • Cooked Meat / Consumption changed from hunger
  • Cooked Meat Heart / Consumption changed from hunger
  • Cooked Meat Brain / Consumption changed from hunger
  • Cooked Meat Lungs / Consumption modified from hunger
  • Cooked Meat Liver / Consumption modified from hunger
  • Cooked Meat Guts / Consumption modified from hunger
  • 8,954 words of the German language revised (may contain errors), if you notice anything. Please report it in the CommunityHUB under bug report.

New

  • New Thunderstorm Sounds
  • Added more houses near the military base
  • All fruits can now be disposed of in the Trash Converter
  • Mushrooms can now be disposed of in the Trash Converter
  • Sand can now be disposed of in the Trash Converter
  • Tents can now be disposed of in the Trash Converter
  • Animals added in some places
  • Coal burns slower (Large Smelting Furnace)
  • (Crafting) Deco Tire added
  • Added human AI (world decoration)

New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation

Other

  • Performance improvement
  • Some functions revised
  • Lod's revised
  • Lod's of animals revised
  • Textures revised
  • Graphic optimization
  • Map revised

Known issues

  • Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay

Preparations

  • Human AI (Attacker)
  • Rain blocking for buildings
  • Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
  • Interaction with more details - In preparation

Videos

