Version 1.1.1 Update

- Fixed bug that causes new games to start with a black screen after the Stupid Idiot End.
- Added a special hidden easter egg.
- Fixed bug that prevented access to the barrel storage room
- Lied to my mother about whether or not a ghost was haunting me after her fairy lights got ripped off the wall in her office by an unseen force upon me walking in. She didn't even ask if I'm haunted or anything, I just immediately responded to the incident with "I'm not being followed by a ghost". She might be suspicious of me and I might have to contact that astrology chick again.
- Fixed bug that allowed players to reobtain a certain rope at the bottom of the well.
- Costume menu graphics now properly appears in close-up scenes.
