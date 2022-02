Share · View all patches · Build 8155435 · Last edited 7 February 2022 – 00:06:12 UTC by Wendy

Bug fixes :

-Fixed a bug that could happen after dying for a enemy or boss, crashing the game.

-Fixed a small space between walls, enabling you to go through.

