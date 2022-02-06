 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

King of Heroes update for 6 February 2022

Update Notes for Feb 6

Share · View all patches · Build 8155429 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor patches:

  • Updated map UI
  • Fixed issues with stunning
  • Fixed card typo

Changed files in this update

Windows Build Depot 1601081
  • Loading history…
OSX Build Depot 1601082
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.