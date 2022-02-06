Nebraska 2.0 is a major milestone in the game's development. The 2.0 release includes; a new enemy, vision in darkness, the ability to hide from enemies in the dark, inventory keybindings, fuses save after respawning, and much more. The vision in darkness mechanic works similar to the Penumbra series where enemies' vision will get smaller in darkness if the glowstick is put away and players' vision will have clarity in the dark with a blue tint. This allows for more strategy in certain areas when avoiding enemies. Enemies now take health from the player more intelligently as well as damage camera effects when doing so. The full patch notes for Nebraska 2.0 include:
- Slow Strafing Removed
- Stronger throw & Physics Dropping Fix
- Electric Water Respawn Cut Scene
- Body Temp Nerf
- New Enemy
- Inventory & Notebook Key Binding (TAB or N to close)
- Depth Of Field Removal
- Better footsteps
- Smoothed Crouching/Sprint out of Crouch
- Better Sprinting (Sprint with shift first)
- See in Darkness
- Computer Double Click Fix
- Enemies are dumber in the dark when your glowstick is off
- Smarter enemy damage
- Enemy damage camera effects
- Fuses save after respawn
- New Ending
Changed files in this update