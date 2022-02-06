 Skip to content

Isles of Pangaea update for 6 February 2022

Update 0.10.5.4 (Multiplayer Hotfix)

Build 8155390 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🔹Multiplayer games should now be working for players in different parts of the world and they should just be more stable in general.

Changed files in this update

Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
