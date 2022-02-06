🔹Multiplayer games should now be working for players in different parts of the world and they should just be more stable in general.
Isles of Pangaea update for 6 February 2022
Update 0.10.5.4 (Multiplayer Hotfix)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
