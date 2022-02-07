Version 1.5.1 Update Notes
New Features:
- A new HUD has been added with the ability to toggle it on and off during gameplay. Use 'Tab' or 'X' on an X-Box controller to toggle. As with all the controls, you can map these to whichever buttons you like.
Add a new audio effect to the Blood Golems, found in the Red Room.
Added an audio reverb to all scenes in order to emphasize the environment.
Using a new skybox with a moon to help give you direction in the Outdoor Start level. You will also see this as the background to the Chapter 1 Clear scene.
Bug Fixes
The Zombies and Blood Golems are now using real-time 3D audio. This will prevent your ears from bleeding when you spawn large waves, such as the Courtyard zombie wave.
Flashlight audio effect on switch off now works.
Fixed intermittent bug in Title Menu, which would cause bleed through of the menu buttons onto the Load Profile screen.
Cursor will unlock when pressing 'Esc' as expected.
