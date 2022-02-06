Total Overhaul hotfix

Quick patch to repair some things left out of the previous update.
-Level Editor movement is now framerate independent
-Camera is now much less jerky in all scenarios.
Be sure to read the last patch for a full list of all recent changes!
Changed files in this update