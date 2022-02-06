 Skip to content

Death Game+ update for 6 February 2022

Total Overhaul hotfix

Quick patch to repair some things left out of the previous update.

-Level Editor movement is now framerate independent

-Camera is now much less jerky in all scenarios.

Be sure to read the last patch for a full list of all recent changes!

