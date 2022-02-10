Version 1.5.85: Salvage Station

When you've completely mastered the Salvage Station, it can get a little dull and easy... so now it will ramp up to a bigger challenge and give better loot! After wave 4, you'll only find valuable gems or rare items, but good luck making it past wave 6...!
GAMEPLAY
- Salvage Station now spawns extra strong, slow Cleever after wave 6
- Salvage Station wave 4+ loot improved
- Sharpshooter's 'Piercing Shot' now applies augments & enchants to the furthest target
- Ravager's 'Destroy' MP cost reduced from 5 -> 3
- Spell Archon's 'Wind Imbue' MP cost increased from 6 -> 9
- Increased Hacker damage from 7 -> 8
- Reduced Silver Shovel cost from $7000 -> $1500
- Searth now sells more consumables at 90% and Chain of Command at 100% wealth level (new games only!)
- Runewald now sells The Icepick at 90% wealth level (new games only!)
- Port Alphe now sells Twain Axe at 100% wealth level (new games only!)
FIXES
- Fixed pushes from certain angles not working
- Fixed Warpblade's 'Gate: Onslaught' not dealing Physical damage, and improved its FX
- Improved Swashbuckler's 'Sweeping Strikes' FX
- Fixed Shiftcloak's 'Backstep Shot' lacking sound effects
- Fixed Backblaster not inflicting self-damage correctly when used with certain abilities
- Fixed Hacker not increasing Axe Skill correctly when used with abilities
- Fixed delay if killed by a counter attack while using Double Tap
- Fixed friendly NPCs in town rarely taking fall damage and starting combat
- Fixed crash when spreading Viral through a target that is disappearing
- Fixed being unable to bind R3 (Right Joystick)
- Fixed Negate's damage protection being affected by Lifebead Necklace and Essence Converter
- Fixed Revive not curing Poison
- Fixed Burst Pod Rakthol not exploding if stunned
- Fixed Market Rate not being shown on map for player-owned ports
- Fixed fleet cargo sometimes being different when trading vs. looting after combat
- Fixed controller actor inventory auto-opening too soon
- Made certain postgame dungeon enemy more likely to use alternate attacks
- Made certain postgame ultraboss unable to harm certain allies with their big attack
- Attempted fix for rare actTimer bug at the start of Salvage Station combat
- Fixed Training Grounds trainer not having a 'Goodbye' option
- Fixed typo in Scourge's Rivalry passive description
- AI now accounts for priority rating when comparing value of KO'ing a target
- AI now does not expect to KO a Negate'd target
- Minor AI optimizations
MODDING
- Increased max number of journal goals to 18
- Fixed not being able to override existing ActorPrefabs
- Added new palettes p87 - p107 for mods to use
Changed files in this update