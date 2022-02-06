 Skip to content

Carrier Commander update for 6 February 2022

Added New Aircraft Carrier Model and other fixes

I have integrated a new higher quality model for the aircraft carrier

I integrated collision damage for the Destroyer's

Fixed a issue with Destroyer's not showing Rear Cannon range to targets

Other minor fixes

