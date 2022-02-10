We Speak No Americano

We have two announcements that we decided to combine into one. We have prepared two experiences for you, but we need your help.

As you enthusiastically reacted to the voice over in Heavy Duty, we have prepared a similar one in Booze Master. The demo is ready and we're going to release it prolly this month.

What's the problem? Well, the original dubbing is Polish. We are Poles, our games are steeped in Polish atmosphere and we recommend playing in our native language. Of course, English subtitles are available. We get it, however, that understandable voice over + subtitles turned off are a different dimension of experience and Poles aren't the only people who deserve it.

So far, we have tried to meet this need on our own. As some of you know, we already had almost the entire English voice over at the launch of Heavy Duty, which you could turn on with a bug. We thought then that the disproportion between the voice overs (Polish vs English) was too big. In the last month, we finished the missing lines and decided to risk exposing ourselves to your disgust and officially release our verbal acrobatics.

English voice over in Heavy Duty is recorded by Poles. The same Poles, mainly Asmodev developers, who provided voices in the original version. The game may sound funny, but we are ready for your criticism. We hereby provide English dubbing. If you find it edible, you will hear similar quality voice over in the Booze Master demo. As you can guess, recording yourself is much cheaper and more comfortable than hiring actors.

We look forward to your feedback ːlunar2019piginablanketː.