Desolation Tycoon update for 6 February 2022

v1.0.3

Build 8155028 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The Traversing skill has been redesigned. Previously, it reduced the speed penalty from difficult terrain. Now, every 5 skill levels exempt one crew member from reducing your travel speed.
  • Towns now offer 4 different crew units if at least one new unit type has been unlocked. Previously, you had to unlock multiple units to get this. This change only takes effect after a new character is started.
  • The distribution of inherent NPC honesties has been slightly rebalanced. Fewer NPCs will now be equally honest and dishonest. This change only takes effect after a new character is started.
  • Picking the weakest course of action during a demonic encounter has a chance to reshuffle a character's personality.
  • Gameplay tips added to the main menu.

