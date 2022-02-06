- The Traversing skill has been redesigned. Previously, it reduced the speed penalty from difficult terrain. Now, every 5 skill levels exempt one crew member from reducing your travel speed.
- Towns now offer 4 different crew units if at least one new unit type has been unlocked. Previously, you had to unlock multiple units to get this. This change only takes effect after a new character is started.
- The distribution of inherent NPC honesties has been slightly rebalanced. Fewer NPCs will now be equally honest and dishonest. This change only takes effect after a new character is started.
- Picking the weakest course of action during a demonic encounter has a chance to reshuffle a character's personality.
- Gameplay tips added to the main menu.
Desolation Tycoon update for 6 February 2022
v1.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update