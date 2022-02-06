Patch notes 2/6/22

Character editor enhancements:
- New beginner tutorial linked in the opening screen of the character editor. You can check it our here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3Pob7EnQvc
Character editor bug fixes:
- Sprites added to the new grab animations were incorrectly copied across other animations when saving and reloading the character. Please note that that if you added sprites to your grab animations in the last few days, those sprites have been cleared and will need to be added again- we apologize for any inconvenience!
- When using the eyedropper tool, the color is not kept when opening the color picker.
- Using a GoToAndPlay action to play the current frame will result in a crash.
Changed files in this update