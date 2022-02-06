 Skip to content

Smack Studio update for 6 February 2022

Patch notes 2/6/22

Character editor enhancements:

Character editor bug fixes:

  • Sprites added to the new grab animations were incorrectly copied across other animations when saving and reloading the character. Please note that that if you added sprites to your grab animations in the last few days, those sprites have been cleared and will need to be added again- we apologize for any inconvenience!
  • When using the eyedropper tool, the color is not kept when opening the color picker.
  • Using a GoToAndPlay action to play the current frame will result in a crash.

