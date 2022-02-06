 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 6 February 2022

Hot-Fix #21

Share · View all patches · Build 8154971 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We will be wiping servers since we added code which prevents from getting character wipes.

This was not foreseen, but it is something we need to do towards the goal of finding the real issues.

We apologize of course, but we are still in a very early access stage of the game development.

If you encounter the same issues, co-op or in a rented server, we recommend doing the same thing there.

-Added a key bind setting for the social menu.

-Added message to explain reason for being booted to main menu after failing to join session.

-Fixed unable to interact with collectables under water.

-Fixed Phoenix armor missing +1 Str for t1 chest, and the t1 helm crafting being made into a plate helm.

-Fixed shrines when crafter for holy and summoning not crafting the proper shrines.

-Fixed furnaces and campfires missing the on/off switch.

-Fixed planter interaction text.

-Fixed Summons not attacking target with switching from aggressive/passive stances.

Changed files in this update

Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions Content Depot 1676381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.