Hot-Fix #21

We will be wiping servers since we added code which prevents from getting character wipes.

This was not foreseen, but it is something we need to do towards the goal of finding the real issues.

We apologize of course, but we are still in a very early access stage of the game development.

If you encounter the same issues, co-op or in a rented server, we recommend doing the same thing there.

-Added a key bind setting for the social menu.

-Added message to explain reason for being booted to main menu after failing to join session.

-Fixed unable to interact with collectables under water.

-Fixed Phoenix armor missing +1 Str for t1 chest, and the t1 helm crafting being made into a plate helm.

-Fixed shrines when crafter for holy and summoning not crafting the proper shrines.

-Fixed furnaces and campfires missing the on/off switch.

-Fixed planter interaction text.

-Fixed Summons not attacking target with switching from aggressive/passive stances.