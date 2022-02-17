New update with graphics and performance upgrades

This update has major changes that upgrade graphical fidelity and performance.
Loading
A level is no longer loaded for the main menu or for character creation (black background instead). This improves load times.
New terrain shader
- Support for up to 16 terrain textures (previously maximum of 7 textures)
- Much better performance
- Better visual quality
- Can eventually support snow and rain.
Dynamic occlusion
Integrated a GPU dynamic occlusion system.
- Much better performance especially with dense scenes
- Point light shadows are much less expensive so they are now all enabled instead of most turned off
- Less visible popping between LOD levels
- Lower memory and CPU usage
New ocean shader
- Much better performance
- Better visuals
- No more visual artifacts when sun reflects off of the water
- Much better underwater rendering visual quality
New biomes
Load A_Start_Island2.lvl to see the new biomes and the start of a new island
- More traditional looking
- Much better performance
- Much higher quality wind effects
- The meadow, mountain, and beech forest folders under nature in environmental objects have the new assets
- New biomes in the biome database under the mountain and meadow folders
In progress
- New character creation
- New character system using UMA
- New animations using Mecanim
- Expanding the Perk system
- New campaign with new starting island
Changed files in this update