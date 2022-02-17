 Skip to content

Isles of Adalar update for 17 February 2022

New update with graphics and performance upgrades

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update has major changes that upgrade graphical fidelity and performance.

Loading

A level is no longer loaded for the main menu or for character creation (black background instead). This improves load times.

New terrain shader

  • Support for up to 16 terrain textures (previously maximum of 7 textures)
  • Much better performance
  • Better visual quality
  • Can eventually support snow and rain.

Dynamic occlusion

Integrated a GPU dynamic occlusion system.

  • Much better performance especially with dense scenes
  • Point light shadows are much less expensive so they are now all enabled instead of most turned off
  • Less visible popping between LOD levels
  • Lower memory and CPU usage

New ocean shader

  • Much better performance
  • Better visuals
  • No more visual artifacts when sun reflects off of the water
  • Much better underwater rendering visual quality

New biomes

Load A_Start_Island2.lvl to see the new biomes and the start of a new island

  • More traditional looking
  • Much better performance
  • Much higher quality wind effects
  • The meadow, mountain, and beech forest folders under nature in environmental objects have the new assets
  • New biomes in the biome database under the mountain and meadow folders

In progress

  • New character creation
  • New character system using UMA
  • New animations using Mecanim
  • Expanding the Perk system
  • New campaign with new starting island

