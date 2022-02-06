Beta 0.2.4 now live

Just a small update here for Beta players! Now main levels will play back more accurately to how they were originally created. All but 2 levels are now about 9% slower in speed than they used to be, which is intended. Have fun!
-Bean
Changelog v0.2.4 (Beta)
Main Game
- Adjusted speed of all levels
- Changed arrangement of a bullet pattern in Sophomore Slump (easy+advanced)
- Fixed intro effects animation for Can't Dodge My Love! (challenge)
Editor
- Fixed game preview window being the wrong aspect ratio when not at a 16:9 resolution
Changed depots in beta branch