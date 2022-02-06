 Skip to content

Soundodger 2 update for 6 February 2022

Beta 0.2.4 now live

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Just a small update here for Beta players! Now main levels will play back more accurately to how they were originally created. All but 2 levels are now about 9% slower in speed than they used to be, which is intended. Have fun!

-Bean

Changelog v0.2.4 (Beta)

Main Game

  • Adjusted speed of all levels
  • Changed arrangement of a bullet pattern in Sophomore Slump (easy+advanced)
  • Fixed intro effects animation for Can't Dodge My Love! (challenge)

Editor

  • Fixed game preview window being the wrong aspect ratio when not at a 16:9 resolution

Soundodger 2 Content Depot 1400911
