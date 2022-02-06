 Skip to content

Blacksmith Legends update for 6 February 2022

Version 0.8.8b hotfix 3

Build 8154835

Last hotfix before bigger patch. These changes are signifficant.

Patch notes:

Changes:

  • King's tax will be derived from weekly income instead of total amount of current gold
  • Power will show more precise calculation and will count enchanted values too
  • Quick request will not be counted till midnight if the night is NOT skipped and all employees went home

Bug fixes:

  • Bulletin board will close 'quest tooltip HUD' (green question mark in quest HUD) before accepting quest, so the quest can be accepted
  • fixed a bug that would cause Angelic items to heal the user infinitely without dying
  • Total amount of weekly expenses vs. income will now be calculated after every sale or game hours and updated in the opened HUD
  • Crafting recipes menu is resized and won't cross the crafting slots bounds

Next announcement will be about content updates :)

Cheers,

VM Machal <3

