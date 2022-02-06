Version 0.8.8b hotfix 3

Last hotfix before bigger patch. These changes are signifficant.
Patch notes:
Changes:
- King's tax will be derived from weekly income instead of total amount of current gold
- Power will show more precise calculation and will count enchanted values too
- Quick request will not be counted till midnight if the night is NOT skipped and all employees went home
Bug fixes:
- Bulletin board will close 'quest tooltip HUD' (green question mark in quest HUD) before accepting quest, so the quest can be accepted
- fixed a bug that would cause Angelic items to heal the user infinitely without dying
- Total amount of weekly expenses vs. income will now be calculated after every sale or game hours and updated in the opened HUD
- Crafting recipes menu is resized and won't cross the crafting slots bounds
Next announcement will be about content updates :)
Cheers,
VM Machal <3
