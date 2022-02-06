The new Sunday Update is out! Version 3.8

The new Sunday Update is out!
Also this time we focused on bugfixes.
Features:
- changes in the join menu
- you can now change the visibility of your lobby to "friends only"
- fonts changed in loading screen
Bugfixes:
- You can now only join lobbies when there's no ongoing mission in the lobby
- minor RAM optimization
- fixed bug where players couldn´t hear heartbeat and heavy breathing during hunt
- fixed bug where players couldn´t hear shouting when injured
- players don't lose objects in inventory when going online/leaving lobby
- dance menu fixed (sometimes players couldn't use dance moves during missions)
- spawn point of players changed when going online
- fixed a bug where players couldn't see the car at the dawsbury estate
- fixed a bug where the journal would shake during a mission
- fixed the visibility of the shojo & domowoy (sometimes players could see them without needing to drink sake)
- fixed a bug where players had problems stabbing creatures that were trapped in a pentagram
cheers
Dennis
Changed files in this update