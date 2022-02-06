 Skip to content

MetaPhysical update for 6 February 2022

The new Sunday Update is out! Version 3.8

Build 8154820

Also this time we focused on bugfixes.

Features:

  • changes in the join menu
  • you can now change the visibility of your lobby to "friends only"
  • fonts changed in loading screen

Bugfixes:

  • You can now only join lobbies when there's no ongoing mission in the lobby
  • minor RAM optimization
  • fixed bug where players couldn´t hear heartbeat and heavy breathing during hunt
  • fixed bug where players couldn´t hear shouting when injured
  • players don't lose objects in inventory when going online/leaving lobby
  • dance menu fixed (sometimes players couldn't use dance moves during missions)
  • spawn point of players changed when going online
  • fixed a bug where players couldn't see the car at the dawsbury estate
  • fixed a bug where the journal would shake during a mission
  • fixed the visibility of the shojo & domowoy (sometimes players could see them without needing to drink sake)
  • fixed a bug where players had problems stabbing creatures that were trapped in a pentagram

cheers

Dennis

