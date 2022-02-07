The Early Access is here! - We want your feedback

Greetings Gladiators!! The big day has finally arrived!

I could go on and on about how releasing a game was much harder than we previously thought, how it took us almost a whole year more than we planned in the beginning to get the game into a releasable state, but I don't think the player can really relate to these kinds of struggles (I certainly did not before), and it is totally fine not doing so, because in the end both the players and the devs are concerned about the final product. So, let's talk about the game!

This is an early version, but many of the features implemented are probably staying, so we're building over this foundation. If you've played the game by this point, you'll notice that some aspects are still lacking, and we want to use this opportunity pro improve over the current systems by listening to your feedback.

For me, personally, I think the combat is what is lacking the most at this moment, but I've been told the opposite by some early testers, so it's a matter of waiting for the oppinion of the majority to speak. We have a lot of ideas to improve this system, like: Adding "pokemon-style" battles where you take to combat a team of gladiators with different builds, instead of only one man; Or adding passive skills to the skill tree to take the game to a more "rogue-likish" combat, in a sense of getting extremely powerful and bad-ass on the later levels.

The management aspect of the game is another side to be improved, but it is not as obvious as the combat, in my view, as we want to stay in a line where you can play the game without having to study for 3 hours prior, but making the financial and logistical decisions of the player count. Until we find balance, I think it's fairer to make a too-easy game than a too-hard game, as to include more types of players, although sometimes I almost feel that the game is still too hard.

Well, we're excited to listen to your oppinions, and to work togheter with you guys to make this the go-to gladiator game experience. You can contact us through this steam forums, or at our email: godsofsandgame@gmail.com

If you find any BUGS, please report ASAP!

And thank you everyone for the support :)

Cheers!