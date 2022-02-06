RELEASE NOTES - v0.2022.008

PLEASE NOTE! This update will delete any existing character you have and your character level and story progress will be lost. Apologies for the inconvenience. Occasionally during Early Access, it is necessary to upgrade the save-file data structure, causing your progress to be lost. We always try to keep this to a minimum.

NEW - MULTIPLE CHARACTERS!

You can now create multiple characters and level them up independently. Please note that story chapter progress is per character, per difficulty level. Any of your characters can be used in solo or co-op. You can have up to 6 simultaneous characters.