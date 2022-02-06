 Skip to content

Dungeons of Edera update for 6 February 2022

Dungeons of Edera: Armor Crafting Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hail Adventurers!

The long awaiting Armor Crafting feature has arrived! Craft Armor and accessories at the crafting bench once you have unlocked Armor crafting in the talent tree!

Along with this we are adding additional modules to Grentrep forest to add a bit more variety to the dungeon!

Check out the full details below

0.8.8.6

  • Armor Crafting added
  • Six new forest modules added to Grentrep Forest
  • Crafted magic accessories now correctly apply selected modifiers
  • Map tooltips improved
  • Pathing improved for Chasm Dungeon

Tell us how you are enjoying the Early Access of Dungeons of Edera - your feedback is important to help make the game even better! Please take this survey and let us know your thoughts: https://forms.gle/31m4rfF1GGJGFsBQ9

What's coming up next? Check out our roadmap on trello!

