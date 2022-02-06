Variant 22 is LIVE!

I'm still trucking along! The steam launch came and went without much fanfare or excitement, so my current plan is to try to wrap up features I WANTED to get into the launch but ran out of time to do. Unfortunately, that means once my to-do list is complete updates will probably slow down until they end - but I''ll keep riding that dev train until then!
WHATS NEW
- You can now change the screen resolution of the game. I've also added support for several wide screen formats
- You can now hide the mini-map colors
- The various menus now have keyboard hot keys
- Fixed some bugs related to the tool tips
- Fixed some bugs with the screen scrolling
- Fixed a crash related to text input.
Changed files in this update