Covid Simulator update for 6 February 2022

Variant 22 is LIVE!

Build 8154682

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm still trucking along! The steam launch came and went without much fanfare or excitement, so my current plan is to try to wrap up features I WANTED to get into the launch but ran out of time to do. Unfortunately, that means once my to-do list is complete updates will probably slow down until they end - but I''ll keep riding that dev train until then!

WHATS NEW

  • You can now change the screen resolution of the game. I've also added support for several wide screen formats
  • You can now hide the mini-map colors
  • The various menus now have keyboard hot keys
  • Fixed some bugs related to the tool tips
  • Fixed some bugs with the screen scrolling
  • Fixed a crash related to text input.

