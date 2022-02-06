 Skip to content

Tournament Ark update for 6 February 2022

UPDATE V0.9: The final Archetype Reworked

General Changes

  • Reworked and added art to all the cards in the Edgelord Archetype. With this, all the archetypes are up to date!
  • Added a new card for the Edgelord archetype: "Uncontrollable Power"
  • Replaced all the art for wounds.
  • Added 3 new Wound cards: Aftershock, Back pain and Mortal Blow.
  • Added art for 15 passives.
  • Added feedback on how much hypothetical power a card will have during the clash of the cards with Power altering effects.

Balance Changes

  • All the wound cards now have a base power higher than 0.
  • "Not just a scratch" now hurts the user by 5, in addition to the previous effect.
  • The "I've worst" passive now applies the wound effects on the rival instead of on the user.
  • Changed the starter deck for Edgelord.
  • Wounds are no longer Fusion candidates.
  • The "Cruel" passive was added to the Edgelord's passive pool.
  • Change the rarity of several Edgelord's cards.

Bugfix

    • Fixed bugs related to fusions losing some of their effects under special circumstances.

