UPDATE V0.9: The final Archetype Reworked

General Changes
- Reworked and added art to all the cards in the Edgelord Archetype. With this, all the archetypes are up to date!
- Added a new card for the Edgelord archetype: "Uncontrollable Power"
- Replaced all the art for wounds.
- Added 3 new Wound cards: Aftershock, Back pain and Mortal Blow.
- Added art for 15 passives.
- Added feedback on how much hypothetical power a card will have during the clash of the cards with Power altering effects.
Balance Changes
- All the wound cards now have a base power higher than 0.
- "Not just a scratch" now hurts the user by 5, in addition to the previous effect.
- The "I've worst" passive now applies the wound effects on the rival instead of on the user.
- Changed the starter deck for Edgelord.
- Wounds are no longer Fusion candidates.
- The "Cruel" passive was added to the Edgelord's passive pool.
- Change the rarity of several Edgelord's cards.
Bugfix
- Fixed bugs related to fusions losing some of their effects under special circumstances.
