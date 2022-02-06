2/6/22 Quick WW Deliverance Patch

Waste Walkers,

Hey everyone!

It's been a while since I've worked with Waste Walkers, but a user reported a bug with one of the achievements last night, so here is a patch to make that achievement work as intended. The achievement was "Bank Job".

This goes to show that even after years and years, you know that I will continue to keep my games updated and bug fixed as needed. I'll continue doing so as long as I am able.

Patch Change Log:

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed "Bank Job" Achievement only triggering the SECOND time you entered the Vault - it should now trigger each and every time you go inside there

NOTE: This will not affect your saves.

Enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː