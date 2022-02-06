A small hotfix for a few outstanding issues gradually turned into an update-worth list of changes.
Let's examine this Final Final update in detail:
Most important fixes:
-
Fixed camera rotating along with the mouse all the time, if the 'Hold to Rotate' button was rebound to anything but Left Control
-
Possible fix for malformed grass on some AMD graphic cards. Most visibly it manifested as thin super-long slivers of grass drawing over roads.
Balance Pass:
-
Adjusted the AI platoon selection practices; should guarantee a core of combat-capable forces before buying support units
-
Added a difficulty-level-dependent delay to AI on-map artillery between missions. Removes the uncanny AI ability to use artillery with very low downtime
-
Overhauled the soldier damage mitigation formula.
The previous one was a bit of a mess at this point, with a ton of modifiers each applied in its own way and some outright unintended interactions.
In practical terms, the intent is that infantry in the open ground will take a more sensible level of casualties while keeping roughly the same survivability in cover & trenches. Due to the very non-linear nature of the change, it may need further adjustments - feedback is welcome.
-
Adjusted MBT armor:
M1A1: +1 vs HEAT
Leopard 2A4: +1 vs HEAT
T-80U: +1 vs KE/HEAT
Leo2A1: -1 vs KE/HEAT
-
The autocannon max range increased to 1800. Accuracy was downgraded accordingly to match the new range.
-
LAW range decreased to 800m, heavy LAWs brought down to the same range as other types
-
BTR platoons price 35->40pts, to match the NATO APC platoons
-
Slightly increased AAA effectiveness vs land targets
-
Significantly increased SAM damage vs helicopters, while reducing accuracy (70% -> 60%). The intent here is that SAM is still a sub-optimal choice vs low-flying targets, but at least when it connects - it delivers serious damage.
Other things:
-
Added a Zone Switch time setting to Meeting Engagement. Allows to adjust the period between the zone changes - or even disable it altogether.
-
Hovering over the platoon description in the status panel will show the platoon's info tooltip
-
Calibrated Victory Points bars in various Operation screens
-
Added markers to the potential Meeting Engagement objectives
-
Adjusted AI artillery and some TAs less likely to target helicopters
-
Changed the way PGM TA works - now it's the same 2-plane pass as all other airstrikes. Each plane uses two missiles with more visible trails. Damage adjusted to roughly match previous performance. Before, it was far too easy to miss the single missile launch, especially as it's done from stand-off range.
-
Also fixed incorrectly scaled Maverick missile model
-
Fixed units in Skirmish not consuming supplies when recalled after the retreat
-
Fixed air units breaking off their attack run if their current target is destroyed - typically, you want to drop ordinance anyway to destroy adjacent targets
-
Somewhat smoothed out the transition between 3d trees and impostors; brought their visuals closer
-
Adjusted helo flares visuals
-
Increased the duration of hit smoke effects
-
Fixed platoon labels "twitching" when the camera is far away
-
Fixed a single-frame incorrect animation playing on soldiers when one of their squadmates dies
-
Fixed some elements of the Post-Operation screen not getting cleared between views
-
Fixed game getting unpaused on opening and closing session menu (and in some other cases too)
-
Updated RU localization
Changed files in this update