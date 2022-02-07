Accessibility Update + Spanish language added

Hey all! We've had a massive amount of great feedback from Wytchwood, and wanted to do a accessibility update to make sure everyone can enjoy the experience. Along with this we've added Spanish as a language option, and are hoping to keep adding more languages (Russian hopefully soon!)

Changes:

Spanish language option

Can now set 'UI Scale' in graphics settings to increase or decrease the UI size. This should help anyone with any issues seeing small UI parts - also can be used to decrease the size of the UI to see more of the game.

Larger button prompt sizes overall. Should be able to see button images more clearly in dialog / ingame

'No Button Holding' option in game settings. This disables any need to hold down buttons to craft / open doors.

'No Portrait Movement' option in game settings. We had some players report that the dialog movements were distracting or overwhelming, so this will disable all movement of the portraits in dialog.

Unlimited Hearthseed crafting (spell used to teleport home). Even when out of Hearthseed ingredients you can craft 1 new one, incase you do get stuck.

Thanks to Joaquin Joel Masimelli for the Spanish translation. If you have any feedback or issues let us know if the Discord: https://discord.gg/FVGxGrQC5c

thanks!