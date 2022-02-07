Accessibility Update + Spanish language added

Hey all! We've had a massive amount of great feedback from Wytchwood, and wanted to do a accessibility update to make sure everyone can enjoy the experience. Along with this we've added Spanish as a language option, and are hoping to keep adding more languages (Russian hopefully soon!)
Changes:
- Spanish language option
- Can now set 'UI Scale' in graphics settings to increase or decrease the UI size. This should help anyone with any issues seeing small UI parts - also can be used to decrease the size of the UI to see more of the game.
- Larger button prompt sizes overall. Should be able to see button images more clearly in dialog / ingame
- 'No Button Holding' option in game settings. This disables any need to hold down buttons to craft / open doors.
- 'No Portrait Movement' option in game settings. We had some players report that the dialog movements were distracting or overwhelming, so this will disable all movement of the portraits in dialog.
- Unlimited Hearthseed crafting (spell used to teleport home). Even when out of Hearthseed ingredients you can craft 1 new one, incase you do get stuck.
Thanks to Joaquin Joel Masimelli for the Spanish translation. If you have any feedback or issues let us know if the Discord: https://discord.gg/FVGxGrQC5c
thanks!
- Lee
